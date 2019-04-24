Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Learn More
Crime

Cops arrest man for allegedly beating, robbing two men in Sunset Park

By

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Loudlabs News NYC

The suspect being put into a police car.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attacking and robbing two men in Sunset Park.

Authorities allege that on April 21 at around 3:18 a.m., three men, one being 26-year-old John Anderson, followed the two victims, one 30, the other 40, to the northwest corner of Fourth Avenue and 36th Street, where two of them threw punches at the victims. When one of the victims was on the ground, cops say, the trio robbed him.

The suspects fled the scene but police apprehended Anderson at the rear of a building near Fifth Avenue and 34th Street at around 4:07 a.m.

Anderson was charged with robbery, assault and criminal trespassing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles