Cops arrest man in Sunset Park for reckless driving, drug possession, false 911 call

The suspect being treated by Emergency Medical Services.

Police arrested a man for allegedly driving recklessly and a laundry list of other offenses last week in Sunset Park.



Cops say the 25-year-old suspect called 911 on March 28 at around 7:10 a.m. stating that he’d heard shots fired at 48th Street and Second Avenue.



When officers arrived, they noticed the suspect driving recklessly and running red lights. He subsequently refused to stop his car when asked by police. The suspect was finally stopped by cops at the northwest corner of 41st Street and Fourth Avenue. Police searched the vehicle and found a bag of crack cocaine.



The vehicle was also unregistered.



The man was arrested and charged with an incident of false reporting, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and a motor vehicle violation for operating an unregistered vehicle.



He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was treated for emotional disturbance.

