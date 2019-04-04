Cops search for cyclist who snatched woman’s phone in Gravesend

Cops are looking for a freewheeling suspect who stole a woman’s phone while riding a bike in Gravesend.



According to authorities, on Tuesday, March 19 at around 4 p.m., the cyclist grabbed the victim’s phone at the intersection of 86th Street and Avenue U then fled towards Stillwell Avenue and Kings Highway.



Police describe the suspect as a male Hispanic, around 30 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and black sneakers.



Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

