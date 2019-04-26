Cops seek knife-wielding man wanted in Sunset Park slashing

Cops are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault in Sunset Park.



According to authorities, on April 17 at around 4:20 a.m., the victim, a 29-year-old man, was outside a deli at 50th Street and Third Avenue when he got involved in a dispute with the suspect who then took out a knife and slashed the victim in the back twice.



EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released.



Police describe the suspect as an Hispanic man, 5’9”, in his early twenties.



Anyone with information in regard to the suspect’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

