Kids find Easter egg-stravaganza in Leif Ericson Park

There was a dash for eggs once the hunt began.

The hunt was on and lots of kids signed up for the search!

Parent Child Relationship, a group formed by Asian-American parents in Dyker Heights to maintain Leif Ericson Park, hosted its Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt in the park on April 14, attracting large numbers of children all eager to look for the treasured eggs.

Parent Child Relationship, also known as PC Relationship, has rapidly been gaining notice for its work to improve Leif Ericson Park. The group won the Golden Trowel Award from Partnership for Parks at a ceremony last month honoring volunteer organizations.

“We wanted to start the group because we believe cleaning a park can deepen the connection between parents and their children. Parents have told us that their kids no longer play video games. They want to go to the park,” group member Iris Ng told this newspaper.

In addition to the annual Easter Egg Hunt, PC Relationship also hosts other family-oriented events in Leif Ericson Park, including a Lunar New Year celebration, a fitness program and a back-to-school celebration.



