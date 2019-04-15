Man arrested for slashing wife and daughter, setting the family’s Sunset Park apartment ablaze

Cops say a Sunset Park man stabbed his wife and daughter Friday before setting fire to their family apartment.

Cops say that at around 3:42 p.m. Friday, April 12, 65-year-old Ismael Alvarez entered his apartment near 42nd Street and Fourth Avenue and got into an argument with his 63-year-old wife. Authorities say he then stabbed his spouse in the finger and slashed his 45-year-old daughter’s shoulders.



The man then allegedly stabbed himself in the stomach and set the apartment ablaze.



Officers forced their way into the apartment and removed the two victims and suspect.



FDNY promptly responded and put out the fire.



Alvarez was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of arson, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of menacing.



The suspect was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and is listed in stable condition. The wife and daughter were taken to Maimonides Medical Center and are also listed in stable condition.

