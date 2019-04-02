Man stabbed on busy Bay Ridge street by unknown attacker

Cops are searching for the assailant in a slashing that took place on Sunday, March 31 at around 1:30 a.m. outside an eatery at Third Avenue and 88th Street.



According to authorities, the suspect got into a dispute with an 18-year-old man, then took out a weapon and slashed the victim before he fled eastbound on 88th Street.

EMS transported the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he is listed in stable condition.



There is no description of the suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.

