Crime

Man wanted for Sunset Park purse-snatching

By

Image via Google Maps; Inset courtesy of NYPD

A surveillance image of the suspect.

Cops are looking for a man wanted for a purse-snatching in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on April 24 at around 2:20 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and 51st Street, the crook approached a 42-year-old woman from behind, pushed her and nabbed her bag before fleeing toward Sixth Avenue.

EMS responded, but the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light gray pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

