Massive blaze engulfs Sunset Park building

Firefighters are currently responding to a five-alarm fire inside of a Sunset Park building.

A furious fire has engulfed a building right across the street from a school in Sunset Park, resulting in at least two injuries.



At around 5 p.m. a multiple dwelling fire broke out in a sixth floor cockloft of a building on Seventh Avenue and 44th Street. Initially, the FDNY categorized it as a two-alarm fire.

However, in just minutes, it escalated to a five-alarm fire.



“There are currently two non-life-threatening injuries to civilians reported on scene of a five alarm fire, 702 44th Street,” fire officials tweeted.

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca took to Facebook to warn residents to avoid the area.



“Residents and business owners should be cautious of smoke and avoid the surrounding area if possible,” he posted. “My thoughts and prayers are with those whose homes are affected and loved ones who may be hurt. I am in contact with FDNY, other City agencies, and the Red Cross to manage this situation and ensure that residents have a safe place to sleep tonight. Please be safe, and call 911 in case of emergencies.”



Firefighters are still battling the blaze.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.



