Miss Norway 2019 is crowned in Dyker Heights

And the winner is…



Caroline Moore was crowned this year’s Miss Norway at the 64th annual Miss Norway of Greater New York competition on Saturday, April 14.



Judges in the contest, sponsored by the Norwegian Immigration Association, Inc., select a young woman who best exemplifies the values and culture represented by their Norwegian heritage. It was held at the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center at 1250 67th Street in Dyker Heights.



This year, there were seven contestants vying for the titles: Heidi Abrahansen, Abigail Fauske, Elise Fauske, Emily Hahn, Olivia Riise Kongevold, Tori Seeland and Moore. They ranged in age from 17 to 24.



“The contestants displayed a wide diversity of interests and accomplishments,” Lars Nilsen, co-chair of the Norwegian Immigration Association, told this paper. “The young women were escorted by members of the NYPD Viking Association. And the main prize was a roundtrip airfare to Norway.”



The master of ceremonies was Rolf Kristian Stang and this year’s judges were Brian Andersson, former commissioner, New York City Department of Records; Kristen Johnson, Miss Norway 2017; Ann Kristin Karlsen, deacon at the Norwegian Seamen’s Church; Arnold Oftedal, secretary, board of directors, the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center; and Elaine Breiland, zone one director of the Third District, Sons of Norway.



Nilsen explained that in decades past, more than 75 young women would compete for the title, but for the last few years the number has remained at seven. The requirement used to be that the young women be of Norwegian descent, however, now the requirement is that at least one of their parents or grandparents be from Norway.



Elise Fauske, 18, won the title of Miss Heritage.

Fauske is from Ambler, Pa., and hopes to pursue a biomedical engineering degree at the Stevens Institute of Technology this fall.

She said she cherishes the values of humility, resourcefulness and pride inherited from her ancestors, and desires to use her degree to make an impact on other people’s lives.



Children ages five to 11 also participated and were given titles of Little Miss Norway and Cadet.



“This event draws contestants and an audience from families who have moved from the immediate area, but still keep in touch with the churches and organizations,” said Nilsen. “It also reflect the diversity of marriages outside of the Scandinavian sphere.”



Miss Norway and Miss Heritage will be among the honorees in the upcoming Brooklyn Norwegian Day Parade in Bay Ridge on May 19.

