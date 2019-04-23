Police search for three men wanted for stealing credit card, making fraudulent charges in Sunset Park

Police are searching for three men who they believe stole a woman’s credit card and then used it to go shopping in Sunset Park.



According to authorities, on April 7 at around 4 p.m., the victim, a 36-year-old woman, realized that her wallet had been taken. She was inside a restaurant at Fifth Avenue and 56th Street at the time. After calling the police who launched an investigation, surveillance cameras caught three suspects making purchases using the victim’s credit card at nearby stores.

Police describe one of the suspects as a Hispanic man, in his late teens to early 20s. He was last seen wearing an all gray sweatsuit.

The second suspect is a black mn, also in his late teens to early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants.

The third suspect is a male Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

