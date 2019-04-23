Reaching-Out Community Services hosts its 10th successful dinner benefit

Giving back and raising awareness, Reaching-Out Community Services recently hosted a dinner benefit to help boost its Fight Against Hunger.



The fundraiser took place at the Rex Manor, 1100 60th St., on April 11, and, as it does each year, the organization made a point of honoring people who have made a difference by helping their community.



Reaching-Out founder Tom Neve was pleased with this year’s event.



“It went very well,” he said. “Everyone said they had a wonderful time. Everything was done very nicely.”



This year’s honorees included Superintendent of the Year Karina Costantino, who oversees School District 20. Ed Wilkinson, editor of The Tablet, received the Editor of the Year Award, and the Good Samaritan Award went to Charlie Losiriup of J.L. HVAC Inc.



“It was great to honor Karina, Ed and Charlie,” Neve said. “They’re wonderful people in our community. They definitely appreciated it and we certainly appreciate what they do for everybody else.”



Neve also hopes the event will encourage people in the community to contribute to the organization.



“It does raise awareness of our organization and hopefully brings financial support,” he said. “Hopefully, people that might not have known what we’ve done will realize what we do.”



State Sen. Andrew Gounardes was among those who attended the event.



“Reaching-Out Community Services provides so many essential services is our neighborhoods,” he said via Facebook. “If you’re looking for a way to volunteer or contribute as a part of #3forcommunity you couldn’t ask for a better place to start than with RCS. Congratulations to this year’s honorees Karina Costantino, Charlie Losiriup and Ed Wilkinson. And, of course, Thomas Neve for his tireless work on behalf of those in need.”



“I want people to know we’re here and doing well and we will help those who aren’t doing well, just as the senator said,” Neve added. “He stated how he wanted the whole community to be involved in helping neighbors, whether it’s Reaching-Out or other community organizations. I want everyone to know they can give back and keep the good going.”



Reaching-Out is located at 7708 New Utrecht Ave.



