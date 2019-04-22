WATCH: Cops seek man wanted for robbing, threatening another man with weapon inside Bay Parkway D train station elevator

Cops are looking for a man wanted for robbing another man inside an elevator at the Bay Parkway D train station.



According to authorities, on April 11 at around 9:45 a.m., the victim, 22, and another man entered the elevator in the station at Bay Parkway and 86th Street. Once the elevator doors closed, the other man showed the victim the sharp object he was carrying and demanded money. The victim eventually gave him $20 and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured.



Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, 45-55 years old, around 5′ 9″ and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat and gray pants, and carrying a cane.



Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.