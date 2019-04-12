WATCH: Perps wipe out but still get away with delivery man’s bike in Bay Ridge

Surveillance images of the suspects cops say rode off with a delivery man's bike in Bay Ridge.

Cops are looking for a pair of perps they say robbed a food delivery man of his electric bike while he was working in Bay Ridge.



According to authorities, at around 2:45 p.m. on March 28, two men approached a 55-year-old delivery man who was making a delivery near 89th Street and Ridge Boulevard and told him they were the customers that ordered the food.



One of the perps allegedly grabbed the bag with the food inside and told the victim they weren’t going to pay for it. The second crook then hopped on the man’s bike while the other one told the delivery man they were going to take his ride. The first perp then simulated a weapon in his pants pocket, police said.



Both men then got on the bike and fled westbound on 89th Street.



The suspects were caught on camera taking the wheels on a joyride — and then wiping out — before getting away.



Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic man in his twenties. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The second suspect is also said to be a Hispanic man in his twenties. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, a blue hooded jacket, black sweatpants and black sneakers.



Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.