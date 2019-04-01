Woman killed by N train on Sunset Park tracks

A woman was killed on the subway tracks at the 59th Street station in Sunset Park.

An N train struck and killed a woman in Brooklyn during Monday morning rush hour, the NYPD said.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at 8:30 a.m. at Sunset Park’s 59th Street N and R subway station, Det. Ahmed Nasser told the Brooklyn Eagle. Her name is being withheld until her next of kin are notified.

“A witness observed a woman, age 30 to 40, jumped onto the train track,” Nasser said.

Investigators from the 72nd Precinct remained on the scene late Monday morning.

Because of her death, N and R train service was temporarily suspended until 9:10 a.m.

At 8:31 the MTA had posted an online alert warning commuters that “someone was struck by a train at 59th Street (Brooklyn)” and that R trains weren’t running and N train service was suspended in both directions between 36th and 95th Streets in Brooklyn.

Irate commuters who didn’t know about the tragedy at the 59th Street station yelled at people who tried to board an overcrowded bus that ferried them to the 36th Street station.

Subway service has resumed, Detective Nasser told the Eagle late Monday morning.