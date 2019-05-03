Bay Ridge supports Norwegian Day Parade at annual benefit

Revelers from throughout the community heeded Norwegian Day Parade Chair Arlene Rutuelo’s invitation to ‘Be a Viking for the day!’

Brooklyn’s beloved Norwegian Day Parade will celebrate its 67th anniversary this year. Organizers held a benefit to help raise funds for the always colorfully adorned event on April 28 at the Salty Dog, 7509 Third Avenue in Bay Ridge.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal is former state Sen. Marty Golden, a former York City police officer and councilmember, who served as state senator from 2003 to 2018.

Aside from his legislative accomplishments, Golden was also extremely active within the community, sponsoring the summer concert series, Halloween walks, Christmas tree lightings and many other much-anticipated events throughout his district.

Golden attended the benefit and called the parade “One of the gems of our community bringing people out and most importantly bringing them together.”

The Sons of Norway Honorary Marshal is International President Ron Stubbings. Stubbings has been a folk dancer for 42 years and has worked in the export grain terminal business for over 40 years and was elected international president of the Sons of Norway in 2018.

Civic Co-Honorary Marshals are Chip Cafiero and Bill Boshell. Cafiero is a Bay Ridge civic leader who taught in the New York public school system for 34 years and is currently active in numerous events including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Ragamuffin Parade, the Memorial Day Parade and the Norwegian Day Parade.

Boshell, a community leader in his own right, opened his Super Roofer business in 1979 and continues to be involved in numerous neighborhood organizations including the Ben Bay Kiwanis Club and the South Brooklyn Lions Club.

This year’s Church Honorary Marshal is Pastor John Saraka of Zion Lutheran Church in Staten Island. Saraka currently serves on the boards of Lutheran Social Services of NYC, the Lutheran Schools Association and Eger Lutheran Home.

New York’s Norwegian Consul General Harriet Berg will also be an honorary guest at the parade.

Also attending the fundraiser were U.S. Rep. Max Rose, City Councilmember Justin Brannan, Tori Kelly of state Sen. Andrew Gounardes’ office and this year’s Miss Norway, Caroline Moore.

American accordion music was performed by Ellen Lindstrom of the Swedish Meatballs at the Salty Dog benefit.

“We had an absolutely wonderful and successful event,” Rutuelo said. “We raised a few thousand dollars that 100 percent goes to support our parade! Thank you Bay Ridge for all the love you show us! Looking forward to seeing you all at the parade!”

The Norwegian Day Parade will take place on Sunday, May 19.