Cops arrest two men in attack outside Bensonhurst restaurant

Cops making an arrest after the incident.

Cops arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a 55-year-old man outside a restaurant in Bensonhurst.



Authorities charge that, on May 17 at around 10:30 p.m., 36-year-old Jesus Rosales Ajpop and Rene Bonilla Morales assaulted the victim outside the eatery near New Utrecht Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue.



According to witnesses, police found the victim bleeding on the floor in front of the restaurant.



The victim’s injuries were described as minor.

Rosales Ajpop was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and Bonilla Morales was charged with assault in the second and third degree, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, criminal mischief in being reckless, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing.

