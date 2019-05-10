Cops search for three suspects in Sunset Park daytime robbery

SUNSET PARK– Cops are on the hunt for three suspects wanted for attacking and robbing a 53-year-old man at gunpoint in Sunset Park.



According to authorities, on May 3 at around 1:35 p.m., the trio approached the victim at 39th Street and Sixth Avenue. Previously, one of the suspects had gotten out of a minivan on 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, while the other two arrived on the scene in a Nissan Maxima.



One of the suspects held a gun to the victim, while another punched him in the head, knocking him to the floor. The three perps then grabbed the victim’s wallet, which contained around $7,800 along with two debit cards. They also took the victim’s iPhone, though it was later found close to the scene of the crime. The suspects then got into the Maxima and took off.



The victim sustained minor injuries.



Police describe one of the suspects as a black man, around 5’10”. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. The second suspect is also described as a black man, around 5’8”; he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The third suspect, is also described as a black man around 5’8”. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, jeans and a black hoodie with a mask.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



