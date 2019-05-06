Drunk driver arrested for Sunset Park hit-and-run

An alleged drunk driver was arrested Sunday for striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene, cops said.



According to authorities, at around 9:25 a.m. on May 5, a 63-year-old man was struck at the corner of 54th Street and Third Avenue.



Witnesses say the man was struck by 38-year-old Mohamed Samb, who was driving a 2006 Ford truck at the center median of the sidewalk on the southwest corner of Third Avenue.



Samb, who cops say smelled of alcohol and whose eyes were bloodshot, allegedly left the scene but was later found near 64th Street and Second Avenue. Cops determined that Samb, who blew a .08 percent on a breathalyzer, was intoxicated.



He was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.



The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he is said to be in stable condition.

