Get a peek inside artist studios in Industry City this weekend

Industry City Open Studios will welcome more than 100 artists and makers to the waterfront this weekend, for one weekend only.

On Saturday and Sunday, those who stop by Industry City will get an intimate look not just at artists’ work, but also into their workspaces.

“I’ve had other studio spaces, and none have been in a space as vibrant as Industry City,” said textile artist Tara Marchionna. “Being an artist is solitary, yet you need to seek community to grow your work. Industry City provides that through the diversity of artists and business owners.”

Marchionna said she’s thankful for the effort that goes into putting on an event on the scale of Open Studios, which is entering its sixth year.

“Open Studios is a great way to connect with the public and potentially grow your client base — and it is a lot of work to put together. I’m thankful for all the hard work that goes into organizing it and the opportunity to be a part of it.”

“Collapsed Horizon” by Tara Marchionna. Photo courtesy of Industry City

This year’s list of participants features a diverse range of artists, according to organizers. Among them will be painters, sculptors, photographers, performance artists, textile designers and more.

Marchionna, who works with cloth, mainly works on a floor loom.

“I use dye like watercolor paint to create cloth that can either be stretched like a painting, draped, or work on the body,” she said. “I’m drawn to weaving and fiber because of the tactility of the medium and the texture it creates. I also greatly enjoy the process; the methodical act of setting up my loom, painting and weaving.”

Open Studios is also an exciting event for artist, inventor and product designer Adam Frank.

“My career in public art requires me to work in many different disciplines — including design, engineering, technology, politics and business,” he said. “It is great to be in such a diverse, creative atmosphere that reflects the multifaceted nature of my practice.”

Open Studios runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The entrance is located at 238 36th Street, Building 2.