Body found floating in Gravesend Bay off Bay 8th Street

Authorities at the scene, awaiting the medical examiner.

A 33-year-old man was found floating in Gravesend Bay off of the Shore Parkway bike path Monday afternoon, police said.

The man, not immediately identified, was found by a jogger at about 3:30 p.m. in the water at 14th Avenue near the Bay 8th Street exit of the Belt Parkway.

Police harbor units were able to retrieve the victim and haul him onto the bicycle path. Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police from the 68th Precinct cordoned off the area to await the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

Authorities said there was “no obvious signs of trauma.”

The identity of the man was not immediately released pending family notification.