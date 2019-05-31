Man taken into custody after truck crashes into Gravesend restaurant

A driver allegedly crashed his truck into a pillar after going up on the curb at 86th Street and Bay 34th Street and crashing into a Malaysian restaurant there.

Cops have a driver in custody who allegedly crashed his truck into a Malaysian restaurant in Gravesend, injuring at least two people.



Authorities say on May 31 at around 2 p.m. the truck went up on to the curb adjacent to the eatery, at 86th Street and Bay 34th Street.



One man was rushed to Coney Island Hospital and one woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with head injuries.



One witness told Brooklyn Reporter that after the truck crashed into the eatery, the driver tried to flee the scene before also crashing into a pillar from the elevated D train tracks. A parked car was also damaged.



Another witness said, “I was like a block away but I heard people screaming and I saw a truck slam into a pole. Ambulances then came. I saw [EMS] put someone inside.”



The operator of the truck was taken into custody and the investigation remains ongoing.



