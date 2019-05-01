Man tells cops he was shot at on Dyker block

A man says he was shot at in Dyker Heights early this morning.



A 22-year-old man told police that, at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an unknown man got out of his car, gun in hand, and fired at the victim, who was not injured.



The suspect allegedly fled the scene.



The incident reportedly occurred on Bay Ridge Parkway between 10th and 11th Avenues.



Authorities told this paper that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing. Police still had the area taped off as of midday Wednesday.

