Man wanted for flashing young boys in Bay Ridge

A surveillance image of the suspect, cops say, exposed himself to two young boys on a Bay Ridge street corner Friday.

Police are searching for the man they say endangered the welfare of two children when he exposed his genitals to them on a Bay Ridge street corner.



According to authorities, at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, the suspect approached two young boys — one 11, the other 8 — at the intersection of Vista Place and 68th Street and exposed himself before fleeing on foot eastbound on 68th Street.



Cops say the suspect is an Asian man who is anywhere from 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

