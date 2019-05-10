Missing teen, 15, last seen in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK– Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen last week in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Junhao Zhen was last seen on Friday, May 3 at around 8 a.m. at his home on Seventh Avenue between 53rd and 54th Street.

Zhen is described as an Asian male, around 5’8” and 150 pounds. When last seen, he was wearing a long sleeve t-shirt, black jeans and white Nike Sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

