MTA contract worker injured after falling through hole onto R train tracks in Sunset Park

The ambulance prepares to leave after the worker was rescued from train tracks.

A contract worker doing an upgrade project for the MTA was seriously injured when he fell onto the R train tracks on Fourth Avenue between 53rd and 52nd Streets in Sunset Park this afternoon, fire officials said.



The worker, who was not immediately identified, was working in an excavation hole in the middle of Fourth Avenue when he fell to the train tracks below, about 20 feet down.



Fire officials said that, at about 1:39 p.m., firefighters did a “technical removal” from the idle express center tracks, where center support beams are being replaced as part of a subway upgrade project spanning the entire length of Fourth Avenue.



Firefighters were able to access the center tracks and reach the injured worker, who they carried to an ambulance. He was taken to NYU-Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where officials said he was in serious condition, but they added that his injuries were not life-threatening.



Extensive underground work is still underway along Fourth Avenue and is expected to take several more months, delaying repairs to the Fourth Avenue bike lane. Work on the bike line is contingent on the progress made in the subway work.

A southbound car lane has also been taken out of commission as a result of the project.