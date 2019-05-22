Police arrest Bensonhurst man wanted for allegedly flashing young boys in Bay Ridge

A surveillance image of the suspect, cops say, exposed himself to two young boys on a Bay Ridge street corner Friday.

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly exposed his genitals to two children on a Bay Ridge street corner.



On Wednesday, May 22, 22-year-old Jianxing Cai was arrested and charged with two counts of acting in a manner injurious to children under 17, two counts of lewdness,and two counts of exposure of a person.



According to authorities, at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, May 17, Cai, a Bensonhurst resident, allegedly approached two young boys — one 11, the other 8 — at the intersection of Vista Place and 68th Street and exposed himself before fleeing on foot eastbound on 68th Street.

