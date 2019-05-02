Sunset Park woman, 72, struck by box truck

Cops say a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a graffiti-covered box truck near her Sunset Park home on Saturday.

According to authorities, on April 27, 72-year-old Youfeng Xu was crossing Seventh Avenue at 55th Street at around 11 a.m. when 67-year-old Xiang Chen, of Woodhaven, Queens, made a left turn and mowed her over.

Xu suffered severe head trauma and was transported just a few avenues away to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she remains.

Chen, who remained at the scene, was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care.

