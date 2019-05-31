Suspect wanted in string of robberies on wheels, including in Bensonhurst

Cops are looking for the man, they say, has been stealing women’s bags while riding a motorcycle. One incident took place in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, early in the morning on May 2, a 31-year-old woman was walking on 67th Street between 18th and 19th Avenues when the alleged crook drove up to the sidewalk behind her and tried to steal her bag by pushing her to the ground. The perp, who wasn’t able to grab the bag, fled westbound on 67th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

In addition, on April 29 at 4:30 p.m., a 46-year-old woman was driving southbound on Ditmas Avenue when she stopped at a traffic light at East Seventh Street. It was at that time that, cops say, the suspect – again on bike – reached into the passenger-side window and stole her bag, containing a laptop and a wallet with credit cards inside.



Then, on May 1 at around 8:52 p.m., a 66-year-old woman was walking near Kings Highway and East 21st Street when the same perp snatched her purse from her hand and fled southbound on Kings Highway.

Finally on May 3, at around 6:40 p.m. the suspect drove up to a 40-year-old woman at the corner of Ocean Parkway and Shore Parkway, grabbed her bag and fled southbound on Ocean Avenue.

Police say the suspect was last seen riding a Suzuki motorcycle, a black and red helmet, a black waist-length jacket, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and black gloves.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.”

