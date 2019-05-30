Vehicles overturned in Sunset Park, Dyker Heights on Memorial Day almost simultaneously

Cars flipped over in collisions in both Sunset Park and Dyker Heights on Memorial Day, at just about the same time.



Authorities say that at around 4:55 p.m., a 2011 Hyundai driven by a 30-year-old man was travelling southbound on Third Avenue when he collided with 2017 Jeep driven by a 24-year-old old man travelling westbound on 48th Street who was making a left turn.



The impact caused the Jeep to overturn, striking two unoccupied parked vehicles, a Chrysler Sedan and a Honda SUV. The operator of the Hyundai was treated on the scene and the operator of the Jeep was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was in stable condition.



Also, at around 4:45 p.m., there was a crash at the intersection of 83rd Street and 11th Avenue, where two cars collided and a parked, unoccupied vehicle was also struck. Minor injuries were sustained.