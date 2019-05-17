WATCH: Cops seek crook who swiped woman’s card at Costco

Cops say a man stole a woman’s credit card and made fraudulent charges on it after he swiped it from her while she browsed Costco.



According to authorities, at around 1:30 p.m. on May 11, a 25-year-old woman was shopping at Costco on 37th Street between Second and Third Avenues when she realized that her wallet containing several credit cards was missing.



Further investigation revealed that the suspect had pocketed the wallet while in the store and later used one of her cards to make various charges at a Home Depot near 19th Street and Hamilton Avenue.



Police describe the suspect as a black man around 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a multicolored shirt and black pants.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.