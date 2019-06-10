Another pedestrian fatality: 64-year-old man killed in accident in Bath Beach area

A 64-year-old Bath Beach man was struck and killed by a driver, who was arrested on a variety of charges after the accident.



Cops allege that on June 9 at around 4 p.m. 47-year-old Kamil Aldawaliby was driving a 2016 GMC Yukon westbound on Cropsey Avenue when he struck Faquan Li who was in the crosswalk on 16th Avenue. When the police arrived, they saw Li in the intersection with severe head trauma. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn where he was later pronounced dead.



Aldawaliby remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police. He was later charged with motor vehicle: fail delivery license/registration, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second and third degree and motor violation: unlicensed operator.



The investigation remains ongoing by NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

