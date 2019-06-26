Boricua Festival to kick summer off with a bang at Sunset Park’s Brooklyn Army Terminal

A favorite Sunset Park tradition is returning to celebrate Puerto Rican culture.



The Boricua Festival, aka Salsa at the Waterfront, will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 12-7 p.m. at Brooklyn Army Terminal’s Pier 4, at 58th Street and First Avenue, and bring fun to thousands of attendees with dancing, singing, art, food and more.



“We are going to have our cultural corner with all of our artists coming together and presenting their artwork,” said co-founder and President of the Boricua Festival Committee Pat Ruiz. “We also will have our magician who will be going around for the kids.”



Performers include Piel Canela Dance School, Elvin Velazquez, DJ Benny Fuego, Jerry Hernandez Orquesta Dee Jay, Charan Salsa and Charlie Aponte.



“We are excited about having this talent here this year,” said Ruiz. “It’s special to be able to keep the culture of the old style salsa. To be able to have folks that have performed with greats is priceless.”



Having the celebration at BAT’s waterfront just adds to the celebration.



“It’s a gem and it’s priceless,” she said. “We encourage folks to bring umbrellas, suntan lotion and a beach chair because no seat is a bad seat.”



As in previous years, the festival will provide scholarships to Puerto Rican students.



The Dr. Antonia Pantoja Youth Leadership & Service Award is given to Puerto Rican students age 17-21 in either their senior year of high school or college, in recognition of their community service. The President’s Choice award is given to a 16-year-old doing outstanding community service, according to Ruiz.



“We have folks that reached out to us in January and February and ask if we are still having this festival,” she said. “The constant challenge is raising money and finding sponsors to support a yearly event. We’ve been very fortunate this year,” said Ruiz.



The Boricua Festival Committee Inc. operates in partnership with Councilmember Carlos Menchaca and Borough President Eric Adams. For more information, visit https://www.boricuafestivalny.org.

