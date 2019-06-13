Brooklyn Army Terminal to present several summer events

It’s going to be a happenin’ summer at Sunset Park’s Brooklyn Army Terminal.



Located at 80 58th Street, the 4 million-square-foot industrial waterfront campus has several events slated for the summer season, including concerts, movies, art, dancing and more.



The New York City Economic Development Corp. President and CEO James Patchett told this paper in a statement that BAT is excited to have a robust list of summer events.

“BAT is the perfect venue to watch an outdoor movie with Rooftop Films, or enjoy live music at the free summer concert series. And the new landscaped waterfront plaza is open every day, dusk to dawn, to take in views of the harbor.”



From June until August, BAT will feature Summer Concert Saturdays at the terminal’s outdoor Ferry Plaza. Six concerts will take place from 12-5 p.m., featuring bands performing salsa, swing, rock, R&B, funkadelic and more. BAT will also be providing salsa and swing dancing lessons. The dates for the series are June 15, June 22, July 13, July 27, August 10 and August 31.



BAT will be hosting the annual Salsa on the Waterfront Boricua Festival, which celebrates Puerto Rican culture, on June 29 at 6 p.m. at Pier 4. In the past, the party has had a great turnout thanks to its performers, food and activities for kids. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ImSpYC.



“It was amazing,” said Co-founder and President of the Boricua Festival Committee Pat Ruiz of last year’s event. “It was an absolute success. Despite the heat, it was a great turnout.”



Also on June 29, BAT will continue its Rooftop Films series. Held on the pier at BAT, the film “Midnight Family” will be screened and co-presented by the Museum of Modern Art. Another film will be screened on July 27. Visit https://bit.ly/2L7cTEo for more info.



After a “mural visioning” session, BAT will host a Community Mural Paint Day on July 27. The community can get involved with the painting process for the new Brooklyn Wholesale Meat Market mural wall on First Avenue and 56th Street.



Led by NYCEDC and Groundswell, the theme for this year’s mural will be “Quality Jobs in the Sunset Park Industrial Business Zone.”



Last year, a mural was painted at Bush Terminal. Groundswell’s Director of Programs Eric Miles shared his reaction.

“I think people intrinsically want to tell their stories,” Miles said last year. “They had brainstorming sessions around what the waterfront has meant historically to this community and how that has evolved over time and how folks want this waterfront, both economically and as a parks resource, to be revitalized with the community in mind.”

The unveiling of the new mural will be on August 28. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2I1lYjv.

On August 28, so&so orchestra will present Opera Arias at the Ferry Plaza at BAT, which will include selections an opera repertoire accompanied by a symphony orchestra. The so&so ballet will also perform September 27-29.

The BAT Block Party will be September 8 from 12-6 p.m. Last year was the first time BAT held the party and it seems to be on its way to becoming a growing tradition.

“The BAT Block Party was a huge success,” said Patchett last year. “We were so proud to show the Sunset Park community – and the rest of the city – everything that this iconic campus has to offer. With new public waterfront open space, an impressive roster of innovative companies and much room to grow, the Brooklyn Army Terminal is entering a new chapter of its already storied history.”

Visit https://bit.ly/2KwJ7vD for more info.

