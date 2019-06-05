Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra finishes 45th season at its Brooklyn Museum home

Ensemble’s growth credited to Music Director Nicholas Armstrong’s ‘creative leadership’

The Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Nicholas Armstrong, wraps up its 45th season this Sunday in its home at the world-famous Brooklyn Museum.

The BSO’s 45th season concluding program, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, June 9, includes Alexander Borodin’s Prince Igor Overture; Igor Stravinsky’s Octet and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10.

Advance tickets are $10 for Museum Members; $20 for non-members; day-of-concert tickets are $25 at the door. Tickets are available also through the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra’s website: https://brooklynsymphonyorchestra.org/events

Director Nicholas Armstrong is completing his 23rd season with the orchestra, leading the dedicated ensemble through a demanding repertoire of unusual and thrilling music. His creative leadership has enabled the the orchestra to grow significantly in size and ability, and to create the residency at The Brooklyn Museum. The BSO has earned the moniker “one of New York City’s crown jewels” and enjoys the reputation of being “one of the East Coast’s finest community orchestras — certainly its most fun!”

Armstrong hails from the tiny village of Bursledon, outside Southampton, in the south of England. He studied composition and viola at the University of Bristol; and in Venice, where he was a member of the orchestra of the famed Teatro La Fenice, and where he studied conducting at the Conservatorio B. Marcello.

Here in the United States, Armstrong was a member of the Richmond Symphony while pursuing his Master of Music in Conducting at Virginia Commonwealth University; and in Washington D.C. he was in great demand as a freelance opera and orchestra conductor.

Armstrong has made his home in Brooklyn, NY since 1985.

He has led opera performances with Virginia Opera, New York Chamber Opera, Queens Opera Association among many others. When not holding the baton, he is an accomplished violist, and specializes in Baroque music as a violinist, violist, and harpsichordist.

As a music educator he has been executive director of the Preparatory Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College, and has been in demand as an orchestral clinician throughout New York State.

Founded in 1973 as the Brooklyn Heights Orchestra, the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra has attracted a blend of musicians from all walks of life—including talented amateur, semiprofessional and professional—who are impassioned by the music they perform. The Brooklyn Museum has been the BSO’s home for the past five years.