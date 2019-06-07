Car chase through Bay Ridge ends in arrest

One suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, speeding and assaulting a bystander who tried to aid cops following a vehicle pursuit during rush hour in Bay Ridge.



According to authorities, on June 4 at around 6:29 p.m., police were conducting speed enforcement on the westbound side of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway when they saw two cars — a 2019 Mercedes Benz and a Dodge Challenger — driving at a high rate of speed.



When officers attempted to pull both vehicles over, the operator of the Dodge Challenger fled the location and 17-year-old Kevin Mejia, who was driving the Mercedes, was taken into custody.



According to the police, prior to the arrest, Mejia allegedly attempted to flee on foot and was subdued by good Samaritan who was injured in the process.



One witness claims the driver of the Dodge went against traffic on a highway ramp at 86 Street and Gatling Place.



Mejia was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, assault in the third degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, and speed violation: posted limit.

