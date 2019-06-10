Cops now looking for a woman, too, in series of pocketbook thefts in Bensonhurst and elsewhere

A second suspect, a woman, is now being sought in connection with a series of pocketbook thefts which were perpetrated by a man on a motorcycle. One incident took place in Bensonhurst. A new image of the suspects has also been released by the NYPD.



According to authorities, early in the morning of May 2, a 31-year-old woman was walking on 67th Street between 18th and 19th Avenues when the sticky-fingered biker tried to steal her bag by pushing her to the ground. The perp, who wasn’t able to grab the bag, fled westbound on 67th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The biker bandit was more successful on the afternoon of April 29 when he grabbed a bag containing a laptop and wallet with credit cards inside, by reaching through the passenger-side window of a car driven by a 46-year-old woman that was stopped at Ditmas Avenue and East Seventh Street for a light.



On May 1, just before 9 p.m., the thief struck at Kings Highway and East 21st Street, grabbing a 66-year-old woman’s pocketbook while he whizzed by on his bike. He did the same thing, two days later, at around 6:40 p.m., at the intersection of Ocean and Shore parkways, taking off with a purse he had filched from a 40-year-old woman who was standing there.

Police say the suspect was last seen riding a Suzuki motorcycle, and wearing a black and red helmet, a black waist-length jacket, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and black gloves.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

