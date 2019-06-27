Cops search for 78-year-old Bay Ridge woman

Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman from Bay Ridge.



According to authorities, Kharia Ghelem was last seen on Wednesday at 6 a.m. inside her home on 90th Street between Dahlgren Place and Battery Avenue.



Cops describe Ghelem as 5’5”, 150 pounds. When she was last seen, Ghelem was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.



Anyone with information in regard to Ghelem’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

