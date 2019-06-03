Cops seek crook who tried cloned credit cards in Sunset clothing store

Police are looking for a man they say attempted to make fraudulent charges using victims’ credit card information inside a store in Sunset Park.



According to authorities, on April 27 at around 2:45 p.m., the suspect went inside Saks off 5th near 30th Street and Second Avenue and attempted to use two cloned credit cards to purchase some merchandise. When the cards were declined, the man fled the store.



Cops describe the suspect as a 20- to 30-year old black man. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and light pants.



Surveillance photos were taken from inside the location during the incident.

