Cops seek missing boy from Bensonhurst

Police are searching for a missing boy from Bensonhurst area.

According to authorities, 12-year-old Raymond Barron was last seen on June 19 at around 1:40 p.m. at his home near Bay 16th Street and 81st Street.

Barron is described as an Hispanic male, around 5’1” and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike sweater, black sweatpants with white stripes, and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

