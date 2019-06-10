Cops seek missing man from Bensonhurst area

Police are searching for a missing man from Bensonhurst.



According to authorities, 29-year-old Alexis Lovario, who lives near West Ninth Street and Avenue P, was last seen on June 8 at around 8 a.m. driving a white 2014 Subaru Legacy four-door sedan, bearing New Jersey license plates.



Lovario is described as an Hispanic man, around 5’7” and 220 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. When last seen, he was wearing blue shorts, a black t-shirt and gray Nike sneakers.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.

