Cops seek missing woman from Bay Ridge

Police are searching for a missing woman from Bay Ridge.



According to authorities, 44-year-old Bianka Berry was last seen on May 23 at around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Lafayette Avenue between Marcy Avenue and Tompkins Avenue. She was reported missing on June 4.



Berry, who resides near Fifth Avenue and 82nd Street, is described as a black female, around 5’7” and 220 pounds with black hair. When last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a black and white striped shirt, and white sneakers.



Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



