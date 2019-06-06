Man attacked, robbed while inside car in Bay Ridge

Reports claim a man was beat and robbed at the corner of Ovington Avenue and Seventh Avenue.

Two unknown assailants attacked and robbed a 19-year-old man inside his car at Ovington Avenue and Seventh Avenue on May 28 at around 8:30 p.m.



Cops say the victim was driving southbound on Seventh Avenue when a white van being driven by the perps almost hit his car. The victim honked his horn when he stopped at the light.



One of the perps asked him why he had honked then got out of the van, approached the driver’s side window of the victim’s car, reached inside and punched him.



He then opened the door and pulled the victim out of the vehicle, and both suspects punched him in the face. One of the perps took $20 from the man’s pocket and a phone charger before the pair fled eastbound on Ovington Avenue, making a left northbound onto Seventh Avenue.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn. No arrests have been made.

