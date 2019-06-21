Park Slope guitarist performing tonight

Park Slope native guitarist and composer Liz Hogg will perform a free solo program tonight at 6 p.m. at President St. GreenSpace, at corner of Fifth Avenue and President Street.



Hogg will present a program very special to her of music ranging from the 1700s to the 20th century, from what is now the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria and Brazil.



The program includes works by Matiegka, J.S. Bach, Villa-Lobos and Krenek, highlighting the changing techniques of guitar throughout the centuries and the expansion of tonality on the instrument, as well as a look at how transcriptions work on the classical guitar.



Hogg is a classical guitarist that has been described as “writing independent music that doesn’t reflect the trends,” “uniquely her own,” and “playing with a more distinctive and original approach that includes quickly-strummed chords, chiming arpeggios, and rapid-fire picking.”

Donations for the program are accepted and appreciated.



For more information, visit www.http://lizhogg.com.

