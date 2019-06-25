Police search for missing Bensonhurst man

Cops are looking for a man who was last seen in Bensonhurst on Saturday.



According to authorities, 84-year-old Adam Ngyuen was last seen at his home near 76th Street and 21st Avenue on June 22 at around 2 p.m.



Police describe Ngyuen as an Asian male, 5’5”, 182 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Last seen, he was wearing a black long sleeved shirt, black pants and black slippers.



Anyone with information about Ngyuen’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

