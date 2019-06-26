Police seek missing 64-year-old man from Gravesend

The police are searching from a missing man from Gravesend.

According to authorities, 64-year-old Paul Benjamin was last seen on June 24 at around 7 a.m. at a home for older adults near Stillwell Avenue and Avenue P. He was reported missing on June 24.

Benjamin is described as a white male, around 5’9” and 155 pounds with black hair. When last seen, he was wearing multi-colored Hawaiian style shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

