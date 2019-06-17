Police seek missing teenage girl from Bath Beach area

UPDATE: According to police, the missing teen has been found safe and sound.



Police are searching for a missing teenager from Bath Beach.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Jessica Hopes was last seen leaving her home near 21st Avenue and Bath Avenue on June 15 at around 8 p.m.

Hopes is described as a white female, around 5’5” and 110 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



