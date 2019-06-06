Sunset Park mom found guilty of drowning toddler

BY NOAH GOLDBERG

A Sunset Park woman was convicted of manslaughter Tuesday for drowning her two-year-old daughter in 2016. The day before she killed her daughter, she held her four-year-old son’s head submerged underwater, too.



“Melody was a defenseless child who depended on her mother to protect her,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez in a statement. “It is extremely sad and inexplicable that she lost her life at the hands of the person who should have kept her safe. Nothing will bring Melody back, but with this verdict we make clear that we will bring to justice those who harm our children.”



After drowning her daughter, Lin called 911, according to the DA. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the home and took Melody to Maimonides Hospital, where she died.

The medical examiner found bruises and contusions on Melody’s body that showed she was held underwater and drowned, according to the DA.



Lin was found guilty of manslaughter as well as attempted assault for submerging her son one day earlier. She faces up to 25 years for manslaughter and 15 years for attempted assault.



She will be sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Deborah Dowling on June 24.