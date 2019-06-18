This year’s Coney Island Music Festival features iconic rock and pop acts

This year’s Coney Island Music Festival has an exciting lineup planned for its third annual event on Saturday, July 20. This year’s performers include avant-pop pioneers the Feelies, the psychedelic bedroom synth-pop of Bane’s World, the high-tension garage rock of the Mystery Lights, the fuzzed-out sound of Spain’s Los Wilds, the Advertisers, Miranda & the Beat and a few more acts yet to be announced.

The Feelies have released four albums, including their critically acclaimed debut “Crazy Rhythms,” which was voted 49 in the top 100 albums of the ‘80s by Rolling Stone magazine. They’ve also appeared in concert with Bob Dylan, the Patti Smith Group and REM, and toured with the late Lou Reed.

Long Beach, California’s Bane’s World performs alternative indie pop with a ‘60s and ‘70s rock vibe and an ‘80s and ‘90s visual aesthetic.

The Mystery Lights sound combines a bit of west coast rock with east coast garage rock, following in the footsteps of bands like the Velvets and the Voidoids.

Spanish garage rock musicians Los Wilds are known for their high energy performances that website Popped Music has claimed at times to be reminiscent of a Spanish version of the Beatles.

Presented by the Alliance for Coney Island, with support from Councilmember Mark Treyger along with producer Stephen Dima (Seaport Music Festival, 4Knots Music Festival, RiverRocks), the Coney Island Music Festival continues a long tradition of bringing cutting-edge and experimental music together with iconic rock and pop acts.

The Coney Island Music Festival, which takes place alongside Coney’s famed Riegelmann Boardwalk, celebrates the rich musical history of this legendary Brooklyn neighborhood.

“Coney Island is a musical community. Any day of the week you can hear, various sounds up on the Boardwalk and down the avenues,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island.

“We are thrilled to share the spirit of music with all New Yorkers as we host the Third Annual Coney Island Music Festival, a free event with live entertainment on Stillwell Avenue. Bring your friends, family, and love for sound on July 20!”

“Coney Island has long been a place outside of the ordinary, a space to live and play beyond normal convention,” said Dima.

Admission is free and the outdoor show will go on rain or shine in the heart of iconic Coney Island.

