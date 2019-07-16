Argument turns into stabbing in Bay Ridge, two victims in stable condition

By Victor Porcelli

editorial@brooklynreporter.com

One man was taken into surgery with a stomach injury and another nursed a wounded arm after an argument turned violent in Bay Ridge on Monday, according to a police source.

The two men were stabbed around 4:45 p.m. on the corner of 78th Street and Fifth Avenue in the 68th precinct. The two victims were arguing with the perpetrator when he quickly slashed the two — one in the left arm and one in the stomach — and fled the scene, police said. The 58-year-old man who was stabbed in the stomach was taken into surgery at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and is now in stable condition.

Footage taken after the incident shows the second victim leading police to the nearby bodega and motioning down 78th street towards Fourth Avenue, potentially pointing to where the perpetrator fled. According to police, the investigation is ongoing.